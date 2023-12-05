Nick Wayne Wants to Continue the East West Express Tag Team With Jordan Oliver in AEW

On Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, (per Fightful) Nick Wayne discussed how one of his goals is to have Jordan Oliver by his side in AEW because of their history as a tag team known as the East West Express.

Wayne is currently aligned with Christian Cage as Cage’s chosen prodigy. He are the highlights:

On why it’s his goal: “It’s one of my goals, to be honest. Let’s just put it that way. I have people that I’m very close with outside of AEW, and Jordan is one of them. He’s one of my best friends in this world, honestly. As a human, has a wrestler, Jordan is one of my best friends. We just clicked so easily because one time on the independents, we got paired up together to do a tag team match.

On their chemistry: “We clicked. We were in sync. It looked like a mirror image and we were like, ‘Wow. We got something here.’ So we continued to team on for about a year or so and win the GCW Tag Team Championship,” he added. “We were one of the best on the independents. We were ranked 65 PWI’s tag team [list] and we only tagged for a year. So it’s definitely a goal of mine that I want Jordan Oliver in AEW. I want him by my side. I want to continue the East West Express for as long as possible because I truly think we have something special for such a young age that we are and the [synchrony] we have. So it’s definitely a goal of mine to one day, when the stars align, to have Jordan in AEW and continue the East West Express.