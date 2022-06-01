wrestling / News
Nick Wayne Was Heartbroken To Miss The WRLD on GCW
Earlier this year, Nick Wayne was forced to miss The WRLD on GCW due to circumstances beyond his control. He was later offered a match with Will Ospreay, his dream opponent, as a make-good. That will happen on June 19. In an interview with Instinct Culture (via Fightful), Wayne commented on missing the event and how heartbreaking it was for him.
He said: “The card for GCW, they switched a lot. I was told I was going to do different things. Nothing was really set in stone, yet. There was a possibility I could be in a ladder match, a scramble, a singles match. It’s the biggest show of the year, you want to get the best card possible. It got announced that I would be in a scramble match. The show was on Sunday, it was Thursday, I was at school, and I got a text from Brett Lauderdale that said, ‘I got bad news.’ I kind of knew, right from there, I knew the New York Athletic Commission was kind of a thing, I didn’t know how it worked, but I knew it was a thing. ‘Someone ratted you out to the commission, I’m sorry. I can’t put you on the show.’ I was so bummed because a few days before that, I got my whole set of gear, a new entrance jacket, I had all these crazy ideas. I was going to go balls to the wall. Hearing that, it broke my heart. It would have been the biggest show I’ve done. I got to experience The WRLD on GCW at the Hammerstein Ballroom live and it was truly incredible seeing that many people chant ‘GCW.’ I was bummed but it was awesome to see my brothers and sisters doing their thing and soaking in everything. I loved to be there to support them.“
