Nick Wayne Says He’d Be Happy To Win TNT Championship If Christian Cage Loses It

Nick Wayne doesn’t plan on taking the TNT Championship from his father figure Christian Cage…but if Cage loses it, he’ll win it back. Wayne recently spoke with ROAR Around the Ring and was asked about his title aspirations in AEW.

“It peaks everyone’s interest at the world title, cause that’s obviously number one and everybody wants to be number one,” Wayne said (per Fightful). “So that’s obviously a big goal for the future, but I feel like maybe a more realistic one — I don’t want to take it out of the hands of Christian Cage, but if it were to fall out of his hands, I’d be happy to retrieve it back. I want to keep it on his shoulder but if he were to lose it, I’d bring it back.”

Wayne is allied with Cage and Lucasaurus, and will team with them against Sting, Darby Allin, & Adam Copeland at AEW Full Gear on Saturday.