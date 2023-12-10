– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, AEW’s Nick Wayne discussed working with Patriarch leader Christian Cage. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nick Wayne on Christian Cage: “Christian’s brain is like no other, with wrestling, with promos, with longevity. Him, alongside Adam [Copeland] and Sting, have been doing it for years, for decades. They know what’s best. They know what works. They know how to be successful because all three of them are very successful in the sport. When you look at them, and you have the opportunity to be under their learning tree, you should just sit there and be quiet and just have your ears open.”

On trying to pay attention to Christian’s promos: “That’s what I try to do every Wednesday [and] every Saturday. With Christian, his promos are pretty brutal, but they’re structured very nice. Promos have been something that, I don’t want to say is a weak point of mine, but I didn’t do many on the independents … [In] trying to get used to that, I feel like Christian is the best to help me with that, and he does, which I’m very thankful for.”

During last Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite in Montreal, Nick Wayne’s mother helped Christian Cage beat Adam Copeland to retain the TNT CHampionship.