Nick Wayne’s Debut & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
July 5, 2023 | Posted by
Nick Wayne will make his AEW debut on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live on TBS:
* AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament Match: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Matt Hardy OR Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia
* AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament Match: MJF and Adam Cole vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage or Trent Beretta & Matt Sydal
* Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland
* Chris Jericho vs. Komander
