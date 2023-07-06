Nick Wayne’s Debut & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Nick Wayne will make his AEW debut on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live on TBS:

* AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament Match: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Matt Hardy OR Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia

* AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament Match: MJF and Adam Cole vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage or Trent Beretta & Matt Sydal

* Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland

* Chris Jericho vs. Komander