Nidia Guenard Has No Interest In Returning To Wrestling

Fightful Select recently spoke with Nidia Guenard who revealed that she has no plans to ever wrestle or appear in the ring again. She said that she has moved on to being a mother and has no interest in “getting banged up” again. She added that no companies have reached out to her recently either.

She noted that she planned on quitting WWE before she was fired back in 2004, but didn’t want to breach her contract. She said she had no bad feelings towards the company, she was just ready to move on. She never wrestled in the US again, and only took bookings in places she wanted to spend her vacations in. That lasted for about a year before she left entirely. She noted she wanted to disconnect to make it easier, since it’s hard for people to get out of the business.