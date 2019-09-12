Nielsen Including Out-of-Home Viewing Next Year, Could Impact Wrestling Ratings

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Nielsen has announced that they will be changing the way they measure ratings next year, as they will include out-of-home viewing including locations like bars, airports and offices, among other locations. This could impact WWE, UFC and Bellator, as well as sports like NBA and NFL.

They have been testing out the system and found that sport events, with sports bars, will increase an average of 11% with added viewership. News shows, which are usually viewed in offices or airports, would go up around 7%. As an example, the Super Bowl that aired this past February, would increase from 101 million viewers to 113 million viewers with the new system.