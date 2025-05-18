wrestling / News

Nigel McGuinness Accepts FTR’s Challenge, Will Team With Daniel Garcia at AEW Double or Nothing

May 17, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Nigel McGuinness accepted the challenge of FTR for a match at Double or Nothing. He will team with Daniel Garcia against the former tag team champions. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Anarchy in the Arena Match: Participants TBD
* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Final: Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay
* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament final: Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara OR CRU
* Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet
* FTR vs. Nigel McGuiness & Daniel Garcia

