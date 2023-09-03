– During an interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, AEW broadcaster Nigel McGuinness discussed AEW adding more pay-per-view events to its schedule, such as the recently announced WrestleDream show in October. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nigel McGuinness on AEW adding more events: “Yeah, I mean, let’s be honest, if you’re a pro wrestling fan, there’s never been more pro wrestling for you to watch. Listen, let’s be honest, there’s already too much pro wrestling out there as it stands right now. The difficulty is you don’t know where the golden nuggets are gonna come from. You know what I mean? So it really could be on any of those pay-per-views. One of those matches is going to stand out and blow people away. Who would have thought that match between FTR and Bullet Club Gold that nearly went an hour was going to be a match-of-the-year contender? That’s the difficulty.”

On figuring out the best matches to watch: “You gotta watch so much stuff, but I suppose that one of the benefits of the internet is the sense that you can sort of pick and choose. Tony, a huge wrestling fan himself, by his own admission, would watch wrestling 24 hours a day if he had the choice, so he just wants to give that to the fans of AEW and give everybody employed by AEW the opportunity to go out there and do what they love.”