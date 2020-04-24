wrestling / News
Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix Still With WWE, Reason For Recent Absence
April 24, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that even though Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix have not been on WWE TV since the Coronavirus pandemic started, they are still with the company. Both NXT announcers have young children and so instead of quarantining away from them after working tapings, they are simply not working. Mauro Ranallo, meanwhile, has decided not to fly in from Southern California, although he has contributed to some shows from home.
WWE is said to be working on a way for Ranallo to call the NXT shows live while still at home, but haven’t done so yet.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says It Was His Idea To Shoot Boneyard Match In Cinematic Style, Discusses His Talks With Vince McMahon About The Match
- Backstage Rumor on Vince McMahon Acting ‘Grumpy’ About XFL Closure, Employees Trying to Steer Clear of Him
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Fired Oliver Luck From XFL Before Announcing Its Closure
- Britt Baker Discusses How Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Treated Her Backstage at NXT TakeOver After She Was Shown On Camera, What Cameraman Told Adam Cole After