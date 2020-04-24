Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix Still With WWE, Reason For Recent Absence

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that even though Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix have not been on WWE TV since the Coronavirus pandemic started, they are still with the company. Both NXT announcers have young children and so instead of quarantining away from them after working tapings, they are simply not working. Mauro Ranallo, meanwhile, has decided not to fly in from Southern California, although he has contributed to some shows from home.

WWE is said to be working on a way for Ranallo to call the NXT shows live while still at home, but haven’t done so yet.