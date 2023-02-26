– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that former WWE broadcaster and ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness will be appearing at PROGRESS’ Super Strong Style 16 tournament later this year. The event will take place over three days from Saturday, May 27 to Monday, May 29.

This will be McGuinness’ first wrestling appearance since being released by WWE in October 2022. Tickets for the Super Strong Style 16 shows go on sale tomorrow at 8:00 am local time.