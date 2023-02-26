wrestling / News
Nigel McGuinness Announced for PROGRESS Wrestling’s Super Strong Style 16
February 26, 2023 | Posted by
– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that former WWE broadcaster and ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness will be appearing at PROGRESS’ Super Strong Style 16 tournament later this year. The event will take place over three days from Saturday, May 27 to Monday, May 29.
This will be McGuinness’ first wrestling appearance since being released by WWE in October 2022. Tickets for the Super Strong Style 16 shows go on sale tomorrow at 8:00 am local time.
🚨 SUPER STRONG STYLE 16
‼️ EXCLUSIVE NEWS
🎉 Nigel McGuiness will be appearing at #SSS16
What will this mean for Super Strong Style 16?
🎟️ Tickets will be on sale 8am tomorrow! #PROGRESSWrestling pic.twitter.com/5rjg7nGikq
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 26, 2023
