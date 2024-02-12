Nigel McGuinness Doesn’t Think Bryan Danielson Wants A Match With Him: ‘He’s Afraid of Me’

In an interview with The Mark Hoke Show (via Fightful), Nigel McGuinness spoke about a possible match with Bryan Danielson, and his belief that Danielson would be too afraid to accept. While Nigel is mostly a heel commentator in AEW, he has been against Danielson no matter what.

He said: “Not a chance. He’s afraid of me. No chance he’d ever get in the ring with me. He knows he’s got nothing to gain from that. He’s got his long list of cherry-picked opponents that he wants for his odyssey so he can go back to his little humble abode in Seattle and dig his clams out of the beach every weekend, so I don’t think he has any interest in that. That’s all well and good. It’s probably better for him. I enjoy making fun of him and belittling him. Obviously, the truth is, he’s an incredible wrestler, one of the best that I ever faced. But that can’t take away from the vitriol and legit jealous of and sort of resentment that I have towards someone, their career was at the same sort of level as me, and then our stars certainly went in different directions.”