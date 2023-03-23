wrestling
Nigel McGuinness Celebration Scheduled for March 30 in Los Angeles
– Former WWE broadcaster and ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness will be having a special show next week in Santa Monica, California. McGuinness will be sharing stories of his career and more.
The event is set for Thursday, March 30 at the Illusion Magic Lounge. Tickets are available HERE. More information is available below:
CELEBRATION: The Magic of Nigel McGuinness – ONE NIGHT ONLY!
Former Ring of Honor World Champion Nigel McGuinness takes the stage to tell stories of the ring and share his unique brand of magic!
After years of entertaining fans and friends with close-up magic, former Ring of Honor World Champion Nigel McGuinness is finally taking their suggestion to do his own show – for one-night only – on Thursday, March 30th.
Part spoken word, part interview with surprise guests – “Celebration” is an homage to the life-long love of professional wrestling – his experiences, and friendships, that came with it — AUTHENTIC – POIGNANT – BRILLIANT
This exciting, last-minute, can’t miss event is packed with stunning magical effects for a once-in-a-lifetime evening you will remember forever.
Set in the beautiful and intimate Illusion Magic Lounge theater – perfect for magic – TICKETS ARE LIMITED so get yours as soon as you can.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On TNA’s Backstage Atmosphere In 2003, Vince Russo’s Strengths & Weaknesses
- Missy Hyatt Says There Were Plans For Her To Go To WWE With Steve Austin & Brian Pillman
- The Undertaker on Refusing Autographs When Spending Time With Family
- Ric Flair Says He Sent a Message to Arn Anderson After Learning About the Passing of His Son