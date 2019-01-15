WWE News: Nigel McGuinness Comments on Praise for WWE Network Special, Five Things to Know Before Tonight’s Smackdown, and Xavier Woods Competes in WWE 2K19 Tournament in in Manila

– Nigel McGuinness shared a post on Instagram on his own self-produced documentary, The Last of McGuinness, after the debut of his WWE Network documentary special. He also shared a link on how to watch the documentary online. You can check out the comments from Nigel McGuinness to the fans below.

“Thanks for the tremendously moving comments and words from everyone about the WWE special. Feel very blessed and proud right now and want to thank WWE for telling me story so well. Had a few people ask me about the original doc i made so wanted to share it to show where i came from and that as blessed as i am now it is still the journey we must all aspire to enjoy. The story of someone who never made it, by someone who eventually did. For anyone interested in one of the few remaining DVDs i have, DM me and i can sort out details. Thank you to everyone for your support over the years, especially those of you whose financial support on kickstarter let me make the original doc at all. Here’s the link: https://vimeo.com/73277861”

– WWE released a WWE Now preview with “5 thinks you need to know before tonight’s Smackdown Live.” You can check out the video preview for tonight’s Smackdown below.

– WWE released a This Week in WWE clip showing Xavier Woods visiting Manila and Malaysia to compete in a WWE 2K19 gaming tournament. You can check out the video in the player below.