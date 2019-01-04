Nigel McGuinness Documentary to Air on WWE Network Next Weekend

– WWE has announced the new WWE Network content for next week, including a Nigel McGuinness documentary. You can see the full set of new content below per PWInsider:

Monday

After Raw: Edge & Chistian Show – “Beth Phoenix is out for revenge, The Boogeyman works on his scare tactics, and Tommy Dreamer shares a painful memory from the good old days.” Wednesday

3 PM: NXT UK Episode 1 – “Gallus sends a message to anyone who stands in their way. Jinny makes her intentions known. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster unite.”

4 PM: NXT UK Episode 2 – “As NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool approaches, British Strong Style battle all three members of Gallus in a Six-Man Tag Team Match main event.”

7 PM: 205 Live – Cedric Alexander vs. Hideo Itami main event

8 PM: NXT – “It’s a double main event, as EC3 battles Adam Cole, and Bianca Belair goes one-on-one with Nikki Cross!”

Thursday

WWE Network Collection Spotlight: Collections focusing on the Royal Rumble and Rusev

Friday

7:30 PM: This Week in WWE

Saturday

1:30 PM: NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool pre-show

2 PM: NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool

4:30 PM: The Nigel McGuinness Story – “The story of Nigel McGuinness, a man with lifelong aspirations of becoming a WWE Superstar, whose career was unceremoniously cut short.”