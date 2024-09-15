Nigel McGuinness Explains How He Was Able To Get Grand Slam Match With Bryan Danielson on AEW Collision

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Nigel McGuinness explained how he was able to get a match with Bryan Danielson at Grand Slam. On Dynamite, Jon Moxley suggested that Danielson was “indisposed”, hinting that he wouldn’t be able to compete. He then goaded Darby Allin into putting his World title shot on the line at Grand Slam. On Collision, McGuinness noted that Moxley was merely speculating, but added he wasn’t sure Danielson will be able to compete.

When asked if he could be sure he would even be able to wrestle Danielson, he said: “I can’t. And Tony Khan can’t. But let’s be honest, when Jon Moxley convinced Darby Allin to put his title opportunity on the line, he did it out of pure speculation, which is what I said to Tony Khan. There’s no way we can know Bryan Danielson won’t be able to show up at Grand Slam. So I said if he is, with Darby Allin no longer able to face him, I would like to. So I’ll be there at Arthur Ashe. The question is, will Bryan?

My point is this: Bryan, if you’re not there, it’s not because of your condition. It’s because he’s afraid of me. I’ve said it before, Tony, and now I’m gonna show the world why. Just look at this. Sixteen years ago, Bryan Danielson and I were bitter rivals on equal standing, clashing for the Ring of Honor World title in matches that had the wrestling world abuzz. But there has been no one before or since that has beaten Bryan Danielson so convincingly, so brutally and so thoroughly that no matter how much success he has had in his career, winning the AEW World title at Wembley Stadium, he is still haunted by the memories of facing me in the ring.

Sixteen years later, I’m in the best shape of my life. Better than him, because he is nothing more than a physical wreck. But don’t worry Bryan, win, lose or draw, you’ll leave Arthur Ashe with the AEW World title. But let’s not make any bones about it: you show up, I’m gonna try to end your career. Ball’s in your court, Bryan.”