– Per Fightful, AEW broadcaster and former ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness has filed a trademark on his ring name. He filed the trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office on May 4 using his real name (Steven Haworth) for entertainment services. Here’s the description on the USPTO filing:

Mark For: NIGEL MCGUINNESS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Nigel McGuinness officially signed with AEW last month.