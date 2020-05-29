wrestling / News
Nigel McGuinness Furloughed By WWE
May 29, 2020 | Posted by
Nigel McGuinness has been absent from WWE TV, and while before it was due to the ongoing pandemic, now it seems to be for another reason. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that McGuinness was one of the talents furloughed by WWE last month, which saw the releases of wrestlers, producers, referees and more.
Many of the NXT releases were not announced and only discovered later, such as Rachael Ellering, who only confirmed the news a couple of weeks ago. The good news that is that furloughed employees could be brought back, so Nigel may not be gone permanently.
