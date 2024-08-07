Nigel McGuinness Says He Learned A Lot From Michael Cole

Nigel McGuinness says that he learned a lot about announcing from working with Michael Cole. The AEW announcer began his run as a commentator in WWE working with Michael Cole in the UK Championship Tournament in 2017. He reflected on that experience in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.

“I learned a lot working under Michael Cole,” McGuinness said. “I developed my style and added to it in AEW, where we have much more free rein.”

He continued, “I can really be myself, and to work with Tony Schiavone, who is an institution, is a blessing.”

McGuinness has said that he is retired from the ring with the exception of a potential match with Bryan Danielson.