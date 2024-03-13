Nigel McGuinness Magic Show Scheduled for WrestleMania Week

– The Black Squirrel Club announced that AEW broadcaster Nigel McGuinness will be taking part in a magic show during WrestleMania Weekend in Philadelphia. Nigel McGuinness’ Magical Night: A Wrestlemania Weekend Special Event is scheduled for Thursday, April 4 at the venue here are all the details:

Nigel McGuinness’ Magical Night: A Wrestlemania Weekend Special Event

Former Pro Wrestling World Champion Nigel McGuinness brings his highly-acclaimed evening of magic and storytelling to Philadelphia for the first time!

Inspired by his late friend, Nigel has created a “magical homage to the love of professional wrestling” and a “heightened experience of human connection.” Part spoken word, part magic show, Nigel McGuinness’ Magical Night recounts his life journey and the lessons he’s learned along the way.

This exciting, can’t miss performance, is unlike anything you’ve seen before. “A once-in-a-lifetime evening that whether you’re a wrestling fan or just someone who loves a good show you will remember forever.”