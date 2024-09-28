Nigel McGuinness’ Magical Night Scheduled for October 11

– AEW’s Nigel McGuinness has another magical show scheduled for Friday, October 11 in Seattle, Washington the night before AEW WrestleDream. The show, Nigel McGuinness’ Magical Night will be held at the Lariat Bar in Seattle. Here are all the details:

Nigel McGuinness’ Magical Night

Pro Wrestling Legend Nigel McGuinness brings his highly-acclaimed evening of magic, story, and laughter to the Lariat Bar in Seattle, WA…

INSPIRED BY HIS LATE FRIEND – AND FELLOW FORMER WORLD CHAMPION – JAY BRISCOE – NIGEL HAS CREATED A “MAGICAL HOMAGE TO THE LOVE OF PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING – AND HEIGHTENED EXPERIENCE OF HUMAN CONNECTION”

PART SPOKEN WORD, PART MAGIC SHOW – NIGEL MCGUINNESS’ MAGICAL NIGHT RECOUNTS HIS LIFE’S JOURNEY AND THE THINGS HE LEARNED ALONG THE WAY – “AUTHENTIC – POIGNANT – BRILLIANT”

THIS EXCITING, CAN’T MISS PERFORMANCE, IS UNLIKE ANYTHING SEEN BEFORE – “A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EVENING THAT WHETHER YOU’RE A FAN OF PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING OR NOT YOU WILL REMEMBER FOREVER”