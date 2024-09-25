Nigel McGuinness Says Match With Bryan Danielson Will Be ‘Pinnacle Of My Story’

Nigel McGuinness battles Bryan Danielson tonight at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, and he says the match will be the pinnacle of his story. McGuinness spoke about finishing out his story on his own terms in his interview with Sports Illustrated and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On finishing the story on his terms: “It’d be hard not to for me given my opponent, given our history and just giving father time as well. Bryan is legitimately banged up. His neck is screwed. He’s probably going to have to have surgery. I would say he’s definitely going to have to have surgery. Whether he’ll ever wrestle again afterward remains to be seen. I think he’s stupid enough to try.”

On the importance of the match to him: “I think we will look back on this match, and certainly for me, it will be the pinnacle of my story. Whatever the outcome—Win, Lose, or Draw—I’ll be able to say that I had a dream that was unimaginable to that boy who sat in Wembley Stadium and first vowed to be a professional wrestler.”