Nigel McGuinness Officially Signs With AEW
– Nigel McGuiness is officially #AllElite. AEW President & CEO Tony Khan announced today that former ROH World Champion and WWE broadcaster Nigel McGuinness has signed with AEW.
Tony Khan wrote earlier, “Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite! See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and I’ll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight!”
McGuinness recently returned to ROH last month, joining the broadcast team for ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31.
