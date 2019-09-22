Nigel McGuinness On NXT’s USA Debut, Constant Influx of New Talent

– Nigel McGuinness spoke with Bill Apter for a new interview and discussed NXT’s debut on USA Network and more. You can see some highlights and the full video below:

On NXT’s debut episode on USA: “It was a great day all around. I mean, everybody was excited to be getting the opportunity, getting all the eyes on the product, you know what I mean? I’ve only been there, what, for the last two or three years? And it’s been something that started what, eight or nine years ago, and it’s been built up through the years, obviously, with Triple H starting it out and so many other people coming in on board and evolving it. And so just to be part of it was huge, you know, it was exciting. And I love the team, I love everyone who’s involved, [Vic] Morrow and Beth [Phoenix]. It was a lot of fun, but butterflies as well. It was quite bit nerve-wrecking. It’s a different process, you know. We used to do four hours taped in a row, and now two hours live, and it’s so — no room for error.”

On the the constant stream of new talent into the brand: “That’s the beauty of it there, absolutely. There’s always people coming in and it’s always, really arguably for the last what, four or five years now, bringing in the hottest free agent in the industry and they’ve found a home in NXT and they’ve created really a true alternative.”

