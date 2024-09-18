Nigel McGuinness Talks Preparing For In-Ring Return, Reaction At All In

Nigel McGuinness returns to the ring against Bryan Danielson next week at AEW Grand Slam, and recently spoke about the reaction to his return at All In. McGuinness will face Danielson on next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, his first singles match in 13 years, and he spoke with TV Insider for a new interview promoting the show. You can see a few highlights below:

On when he realized he was preparing to return to the ring: “I’d say 18 months probably when I first found out we were doing a show at Wembley and there was a possibility I could face Bryan there. I started get back in the ring and getting in-ring shape, hitting the gym like you should do. I was stretching and doing everything else to get the in-ring ready. Arguably, I was ready for last year’s Wembley. I certainly was ready for this year’s. I just try to maintain as best I can really. ”

On the reaction to his return at All In: “It was incredible. It was a surreal moment. The whole world seems like a different universe than it was before. When those things happen in your life, it just changes your entire perspective. I had no idea what reaction I would get, if I’d be remembered, and by how many people. When I came out, I felt a sense of euphoria and a wave of emotion as the crowd realized what was about to take place. I got swept up in it. If I had any nerves or anxiety beforehand, they were blown away once I get that reaction. They were with me for the journey. It changed my life forever.”