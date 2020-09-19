wrestling / News

WWE News: Nigel McGuinness Returns to 205 Live, Danny Burch vs. Tony Nese Clip, Talking Smack Guests

September 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Nigel McGuinness made his return on Friday night’s episode of 205 Live. As you can see below, McGuiness was furloughed back in apron and hasn’t been on TV since then.

– The company posted a clip from this week’s 205 Live, with Danny Burch facing Tony Nese. Burch picked up the win in the match:

– WWE announced Jeff Hardy, Heavy Machinery and Lacey Evans for tomorrow’s episode of Talking Smack:

