– Speaking to Fightful’s Tempest of Wrestletalk at the AEW All In London media scrum, AEW broadcaster Nigel McGuinness discussed the event and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nigel McGuinness on Adam Cole and MJF competing for the ROH Tag Team Titles at All In: “It’s huge. If Adam Cole and MJF win the titles and are the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions in the main event, that would raise the profile even more. That’s always been the problem with Ring of Honor. It’s a company that, certainly in the early 2000s, I don’t think there is much of an argument where (we were) revolutionizing the industry, but there weren’t enough eyes on it. When we had those opportunities to jump to that next level, financially, for whatever reason, it just never took off. It would have been lovely if Tony [Tony Khan] would have been around at that point to be able to help us get to that stage. Now that Tony is on board, we have the opportunity, but because so much time has passed, what was the Ring of Honor style, you can make the argument is now the pro wrestling style because so many of the Ring of Honor guys are top guys in the companies. Kevin Steen [Kevin Owens], Sami Zayn, the list goes on. Everybody took that style and took it everywhere else. Now, it’s very hard for Ring of Honor to stand on it’s own and be different because the in-ring style is the same as everywhere else. How do you differentiate that? That’s the million-dollar question,” said Nigel.

On AEW continuing the traditions of ROH: “It talks about a love and respect for professional wrestling, the art form and the history. Whether you like it or don’t like it, Vince McMahon took pro wrestling and made it sports entertainment. It’s his vision and, for better or worse, that’s the way it is. With AEW and Ring of Honor, they are more open to accepting they are part of the legacy and the history of this industry that has evolved over 100 years.”

AEW All London is scheduled for tomorrow at Wembley Stadium in London. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.