Nigel McGuinness Makes ROH Return At Final Battle to Challenge Lee Moriarty

Nigel McGuinness made his return to ROH at Final Battle, answering Lee Moriarty’s ROH Pure Championship open challenge. McGuinness came out to face the Shane Taylor Promotions member at Friday’s event, marking his first match in the company since 2009.

Moriarty defeated McGuinness, who retired the title back in 2006 when it was unified with the ROH World Championship in 2006, after a back and forth match.