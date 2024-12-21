wrestling / News
Nigel McGuinness Makes ROH Return At Final Battle to Challenge Lee Moriarty
Nigel McGuinness made his return to ROH at Final Battle, answering Lee Moriarty’s ROH Pure Championship open challenge. McGuinness came out to face the Shane Taylor Promotions member at Friday’s event, marking his first match in the company since 2009.
Moriarty defeated McGuinness, who retired the title back in 2006 when it was unified with the ROH World Championship in 2006, after a back and forth match.
PURE LEGEND 🫡
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf @theleemoriarty | @McGuinnessNigel pic.twitter.com/OrDba86fQm
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
Nigel has tough words for STP 👀
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@McGuinnessNigel | @Shane216Taylor | @TheLeeMoriarty pic.twitter.com/wdMzRxlF3G
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
Master vs student!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@theleemoriarty | @McGuinnessNigel pic.twitter.com/ldwleMSXry
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
The Champ shows The Legend a thing or two.
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@TheLeeMoriarty | @McGuinnessNigel pic.twitter.com/Y1DPHbDFEC
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
