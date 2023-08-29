– Speaking Tempest of Wrestletalk for Fightful ahead of AEW All In London, AEW broadcaster Nigel McGuinness discussed having his favorite matches with Bryan Danielson and Danielson being the best wrestler of his generation. Below are some highlights:

Nigel McGuinness on his matches with Bryan Danielson: “I’m very proud, certainly very proud of those matches. People used to say, ‘what’s your favorite match?’ It would never be a match with Bryan because there is a lot of pressure, there was a lot of physical toll as well. I was glad I was able to have matches that still stand up today and glad I got the chance to wrestle him. I call him a Clamdigger and make fun of him for having girly arms and taking six months off because he broke one little arm where he has 205 perfectly normal bones in his body.”

On Danielson being the best wrestler of his generation: “But ultimately, in my opinion, he is the best wrestler of my generation or perhaps any generation. Why that is the case? I’m not really sure. You can look back to how he grew up, what made him the person he is, but I don’t think there is anyone you can put on that level in terms of having great matches with absolutely everybody he gets in the ring with, maybe a Kurt Angle. Certain people might be in the conversation, but obviously, I’m biased because my best matches were with him.”