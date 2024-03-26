Nigel McGuinness Says He Recently Got Back In The Ring Again

After a successful career that included runs in ROH and TNA Wrestling, Nigel McGuinness retired in 2011 due to medical complications. He has since shifted towards commentary where he was a commentator in WWE before joining AEW in 2023.

Speaking on Wrestling Weekly, Nigel commented on his rivalry with Danielson and revealed he was recently in the ring.

“All the time that I was in WWE, how difficult it was for me, and I think a lot of the… I don’t want to say the jealousy and the bitterness, but those sort of emotions that certainly existed between me and Bryan and the success that he’s had. When I was in WWE, seeing so many of my peers coming up and having that level of success, and that level of fame and fortune was very difficult for me, certainly, to sort of accept. Especially when I could still wrestle today. I got in the ring last week and just felt perfectly ok. Sometimes, people say it’s a lot easier if you choose yourself to quit and I don’t think that it’s the case,” he said. “Given my history in terms of concussions and various other things, I do watch a lot of matches and go, ‘couldn’t do that anymore.'”