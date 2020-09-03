wrestling / News
Nigel McGuinness Set To Return To NXT UK As Commentator
Both Digital Spy’s Stephanie Chase and TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy report that Nigel McGuinness is returning to NXT UK to provide commentary along with Andy Shepherd. Nigel will be recording his lines from America while Shepherd provides his own lines from a booth above the studios.
McGuinness was furloughed by WWE back in April. Prior to that, he had been providing work for NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live.
Confirmed: Nigel McGuinness will be on commentary when @NXTUK returns alongside @andyshep. Nigel will be working remotely from the US #NXTUK
— Stephanie Chase (@stephaniemchase) September 3, 2020
Andy Shepherd will commentate for NXT UK at these tapings from a booth above the studios and Nigel McGuinness will be alongside him – from America!
Glad to see Nigel back and BT Sport have put a lot of effort in to make sure it works.
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 3, 2020
