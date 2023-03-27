wrestling / News
Nigel McGuinness On Whether He’d Be Willing To Return to the Ring
Nigel McGuinness retired from the ring back in 2011, and now that he’s exited WWE he’s weighed in if he’d be up for a return to the ring. McGuinness was released from WWE back in October of last year, and he discussed the prospects of an in-ring return during an appearance on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast.
“That’s the million-dollar question, isn’t it?,” McGuinness said (per Fightful). “Yeah, everybody’s asked me that as soon as I went my separate ways from WWE. I can’t give a definitive answer other than to say that I certainly feel my strengths at this point in my life or in other aspects of the industry, but I wouldn’t rule it out 100% either, you know? There’s always that part of you that wants to have that final moment, but sometimes, cooler and smarter heads have to prevail.”
He continued, “So it’s a cliche, of course, just to say ‘never say never.’ We’ve seen a lot of people, Edge, Lita, Trish, a lot of people come back and have really really good matches, have a really positive influence on the industry, and in a way are able to help the next generation. I think that’s fantastic. So only time will tell, John, what really happens from here. I’ve got a lot of strings to my bow, and I’m getting ready to fire.”
