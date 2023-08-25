Nigel McGuinness Says He Won’t Be Wrestling At AEW All In

Nigel McGuinness won’t be wrestling at AEW All In after all, according to the man himself. It had been reported that McGuinness had been making moves to return to the ring before All In, but Fightful Select WrestleTalk’s Tempest spoke with the AEW commentator while he was representing Fightful at the media junket today, and McGuinness said he won’t be competing at Sunday’s show.

McGuinness specifically noted that Bryan Danielson’s injury was something that kept him from wrestling at the show, and added that he believes he is better as a commentator. McGuinness had suggested as much earlier this month, saying: