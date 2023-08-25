wrestling / News
Nigel McGuinness Says He Won’t Be Wrestling At AEW All In
Nigel McGuinness won’t be wrestling at AEW All In after all, according to the man himself. It had been reported that McGuinness had been making moves to return to the ring before All In, but Fightful Select WrestleTalk’s Tempest spoke with the AEW commentator while he was representing Fightful at the media junket today, and McGuinness said he won’t be competing at Sunday’s show.
McGuinness specifically noted that Bryan Danielson’s injury was something that kept him from wrestling at the show, and added that he believes he is better as a commentator. McGuinness had suggested as much earlier this month, saying:
“The truth of the matter is, the only way I was going to come out of retirement was for a match against Bryan Danielson at Wembley Stadium. It was going to take something like that for me to come out of retirement, because I really value my job doing announcing and there are so many other guys on the card that are so much better than me and deserve those spots, but in the right situation, I’d be crazy to not be open to that possibility.”
More Trending Stories
- Notes on Tonight’s Smackdown Taping, Who Is Backstage and More
- Summer Rae Reveals Bray Wyatt Wanted Her In the Wyatt Family, Says He Believed In Her More Than She Did
- More Reactions To Bray Wyatt’s Passing: Sami Zayn, Jake Roberts, Mick Foley, More
- The Rock, Big E, Gargano, Pat McAfee, More React to Death of Bray Wyatt