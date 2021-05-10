Nigel McGuinness Would Like To See Daniel Bryan in NXT or NXT UK

Nigel McGuinness knows Daniel Bryan like few others, and he discussed the WWE star’s future now that he’s banished from Smackdown. As previously noted, Bryan’s contract expired following his loss to Roman Reigns on Smackdown and WWE is pushing hard to re-sign him. McGuinness appeared on WWE After the Bell (per Wrestling Inc) and discussed his long-standing career association with Bryan, as well as where he’d like to see Bryan go from here. Highlights are below:

On his relationship with Bryan: “Daniel Bryan, I remember when we first started out in the same locker room. He’s a guy who our careers almost parallel each other until coming here to WWE and then we went off in very different directions. Good friend of mine, nothing but respect inside and outside of the ring. A lot of interesting theories on the world that we’ve shared on car rides.”

On the possibility of Bryan appearing in NXT or NXT UK: “I’d love to see Bryan here. To be honest with you, he’s the guy most like Kurt Angle, he has great matches with absolutely everyone and I think he’s a person that you just can’t help [learn from]. When you’re in the ring with someone with that talent, you can’t help but be brought up another level.

On his association with Bryan: “Our careers are certainly synonymous with each other in the early stages. I remember the first time I was in a locker room with him as well. We got there early, he was over in the corner of the locker room just reading a book and I had this very strange sensation that he was going to be a big factor in my career and vice versa and couldn’t be any more true than that. It’s great that he’s had the success that he’s had here, couldn’t be happier for him and I think he’s still got a lot that he can do. You mentioned perhaps coming to NXT or NXT UK, I think that would get a lot of people talking.”