Night Eleven of NJPW Summer Struggle Cancelled At Last Minute

NJPW has announced that night eleven of Summer Struggle was cancelled at the last minute due to a health scare. During the temperature checks as part of the COVID-19 safety measures, one of the wrestlers was shown to have a fever. The wrestler was then tested for the virus, but the results haven’t been processed yet. The company then decided to cancel the show.

They said in a statement: “Today, Uwajima, Ehime prefecture was scheduled to see night 11 of the Summer Struggle tour. Unfortunately, one of the wrestlers scheduled to appear had developed a fever. The wrestler immediately undertook additional COVID-19 testing, but New Japan Pro-Wrestling is still awaiting results. Under NJPW’s Coronavirus guidelines, and with the best interests of health and safety for other wrestlers and fans in attendance, the decision was made to cancel tonight’s event. Refunds will be made available to all those who purchased a ticket for tonight’s event, and more information on this situation will be provided as soon as it becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Kota Ibushi wrote on Twitter: “When I said this, I wanted to attract professional wrestling in front of everyone, but I think New Japan Pro Wrestling made the best decision. I will definitely be back.“