‘Night of Grudge Matches’ Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE will host several grudge matches for a specially-themed episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on Friday that several grudge matches will take place on next week’s show, including Randy Orton vs. R-Truth, The Viking Raiders vs. Angel Garza & Andrade, and Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

The previews for the matches are below. Previously announced for next week is a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match between challenge Sasha Banks & Bayley and The Kabuki Warriors.

R-Truth goes one-on-one with Randy Orton

Last week, 24/7 Champion R-Truth crossed paths with Randy Orton and Ric Flair while trying to evade Akira Tozawa and his ninjas. While The Viper misdirected Tozawa, keeping them off R-Truth’s tail, he will likely not be as kind when they clash this Monday on Raw.

Can Truth overcome WWE’s Apex Predator, or will Orton continue along his path of destruction?

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins clash in a WrestleMania rematch

Raw will play host to a WrestleMania rematch when Kevin Owens goes one-on-one with Seth Rollins. At The Show of Shows, KO emerged victorious over The Monday Night Messiah after leaping off the WrestleMania sign and crashing through Rollins on the commentary table.

Now, Owens has sided with Rey Mysterio against The Monday Night Messiah. Just days before he faces Mysterio in a gruesome Eye for an Eye Match, will Rollins be able to focus on KO, or will Owens soften up The Monday Night Messiah for Mysterio? Find out this Monday!

The Viking Raiders square off with Andrade & Angel Garza in an Elimination Tag Team Match

Erik & Ivar will be out for payback this Monday on Raw when they take on Andrade & Angel Garza in an Elimination Tag Team Match.

Zelina Vega’s charges have taken the red brand’s tag team division by storm in recent weeks, ambushing Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and defeating The Viking Raiders. But despite their successes, Andrade & Garza have had a great deal of trouble staying on the same page. Can they get it together, or will Erik & Ivar get their raid back on track? Find out during a Night of Grudge Matches on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!