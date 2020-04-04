wrestling / News

Night One Lineup For Wrestlemania 36 Confirmed

April 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 36

During the kickoff show for Wrestlemania 36, WWE confirmed the matches that will take place when the event begins at 7 PM ET on the WWE Network. They include:

* WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman
* Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
* Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens
* Ladder Match For Smackdown Tag Team Titles: John Morrison (c) vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jey Uso
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
* Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Asuka & Kairi Sane (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
* Baron Corbin vs. Elias

