WWE News: Night Two Of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Set For PPV, WrestleMania Store Set For Raymond James Stadium

– WWE will be airing the second night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver on PPV as well as Peacock. PWInsider reports that the show will be available to purchase on traditional PPV for those who do not have or want Peacock.

Night one of the show is airing on USA Network in addition to Peacock.

– The site also reports that WWE will be hosting a WrestleMania store next weekend for the big event at Raymond James Stadium. The store will be located in the Buccaneers store on the west side of the venue and will be open from 10 AM – 7 PM Thursday and Friday, as well as 9 AM – 4 PM Saturday and Sunday and during the actual PPV.