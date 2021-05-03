Nightmare Factory Student Showcase #2 Results: Brodie Lee Jr. Appears, More

The second Student Showcase from the Nightmare Factory took place yesterday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the event (per Fightful), which took place from The Nightmare Factory in Norcross, Georgia:

* Trip Jordy def. Rude Dragon

* Charly Avell def. The British Wolf, Marcus Eriks and Dean Hiram (w/ Karma Dean)

* Aaron Dallas & Aaron Kirk def. The Diamond Sheik & “The Bodyguard” Austin Green

* Hyena Hera & Karma Dean def. Spencer Kitz & Julia Hart

* Battle Royale: Chris Martinez def. The New York Menace, Jacob Thomas, Louis Lessons, Charlie Platt, JD Brady, Hayalobo, Liam Hazan, Neadha and Jed Dade

* Dillon McQueen def. Dean Alexander.

* Dark Order confronted Dean Alexander.

* Brodie Lee Jr (-1) def. Dean Alexander

* -1 cut a promo on Alexander after the match.