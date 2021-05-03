wrestling / News
Nightmare Factory Student Showcase #2 Results: Brodie Lee Jr. Appears, More
The second Student Showcase from the Nightmare Factory took place yesterday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the event (per Fightful), which took place from The Nightmare Factory in Norcross, Georgia:
* Trip Jordy def. Rude Dragon
* Charly Avell def. The British Wolf, Marcus Eriks and Dean Hiram (w/ Karma Dean)
* Aaron Dallas & Aaron Kirk def. The Diamond Sheik & “The Bodyguard” Austin Green
* Hyena Hera & Karma Dean def. Spencer Kitz & Julia Hart
* Battle Royale: Chris Martinez def. The New York Menace, Jacob Thomas, Louis Lessons, Charlie Platt, JD Brady, Hayalobo, Liam Hazan, Neadha and Jed Dade
* Dillon McQueen def. Dean Alexander.
* Dark Order confronted Dean Alexander.
* Brodie Lee Jr (-1) def. Dean Alexander
* -1 cut a promo on Alexander after the match.
More Trending Stories
- Liv Morgan Posts Training Video, Joey Janela Says She Should Have Been Champion Already
- Booker T Admits He Wasn’t A Fan Of Kenny Omega Winning Impact Title, Talks Potential Daniel Bryan Retirement
- Molly Holly Recalls Meeting With Vince McMahon To Ask For WWE Release, Barely Talking To Vince During WWE Run
- Molly Holly on an ‘Old School Wrestler’ Asking Her to Perform a ‘Motorboat’ on Trish Stratus