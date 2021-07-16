Nikki A.S.H. On the Origin of Her New Gimmick, the Importance of Evolving in Wrestling

Nikki A.S.H. is reaping the rewards of her new superhero gimmick, and she discussed its origins in a new interview. A.S.H. spoke with Denise Salcedo for her Instinct Culture podcast ahead of Money in the Bank, where she’ll be competing for the women’s MITB contact, and talked about evolving her character and more. You can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the importance of evolving in wrestling: “People evolve and I think wrestling characters should too. For me, like I said, the heart of this character is for a young audience to feel inspired and be good and be kind to each other as a superpower. It may not be super strength, it may not be the coolest superpower like super strength or super speed or x-ray super vision or laser eyes. But I think there is something very important in being good to one another and being positive as a superpower and that’s the message, that’s the heart of what we’re trying to do.”

On taking inspiration from the Hurricane character: “I always loved watching the Hurricane. The Hurricane left such a valuable great blueprint and I wanted to pay respect to that path and pay respect to what came before me but also carve my own path and have my own message for our younger audience and just be a positive role model and a positive inspiration. You put on the mask and you feel like you could try anything and it’s okay if you fall down because you just need to pick yourself up and I think there is a lot of love and positivity that I really wanted to get out there with this message. Use it to connect with people, that’s my hope, that’s my belief on what the character stands for. That’s just the message.”

On the inspiration for the character: “It really started from my love of watching superhero movies and watching superhero cartoons. When I was growing up in Glasgow, Scotland I would always watch the X-Men cartoon and the Spider-Man cartoon. Then growing older and growing up with the Marvel Universe, the MCU and watching a lot of DC and the Justice League and Suicide Squad. I just finished watching Loki, we watched Black Widow last week so a lot of superheroes and it seemed like the perfect time. For me it was combining my love of Sports Entertainment, WWE, and combining that with superheroes.”