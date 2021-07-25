Nikki ASH: ‘I’m Ready for the Challenge From Becky Lynch’

– The Sunday Post recently spoke to newly crowned Raw women’s champion Nikki ASH, who discussed wanting to face Becky Lynch, UK wrestlers breaking out and becoming WWE champions, and more. Below are some highlights.

Nikki on wanting to face Becky Lynch: “I’m ready for the challenge from Becky and I truly hope it does happen. Becky and Drew [McIntyre] have been amazing role models, inspiring me and creating that blueprint.”

Nikki ASH on the wrestlers from the UK becoming WWE champions: “It’s shown you can be from Scotland, Ireland, the UK and with the right dedication, work ethic and attitude you can make it. You can become a WWE champion. … I love that it’s a bunch of people all breaking through at the same time. It’s a great message to send to Scottish people and I’m so proud to be a part of that and representing that.”

On being able to perform live in Glasgow: “Performing in front of Glasgow over the years was always just an amazing thrill ride. I remember performing at the SECC before I came to WWE and just before I went out the curtain I burst into tears. It was such a feeling and I can’t wait for my fellow superstars to feel that energy. We’ve got Bianca Belair as our SmackDown champion, I can’t wait for her to perform in Glasgow. And as Monday showed, I’m very happy to give a good surprise, so who knows. All I can tell our Glasgow fans is to get a ticket, enjoy the show and who knows who might show up.”