Nikki ASH On How She Was Inspired By Mick Foley

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Nikki ASH spoke about how Mick Foley was a inspiration to her when she was a part of the group SAnitY on the NXT brand. Here are highlights:

On Mick Foley: “I actually just reread one of his autobiographies on the way here. ’Have A Nice Day’. I read it a few years ago. I actually reread it a few times now, but I reread it on the way here. You know, honestly, Mick is absolutely wonderful. I think for me, he’s always just been Dude Love, Mankind, Mick Foley, the Cactus Jack, and I think he’s always been someone I gravitated towards watching. As a talker, as a promo, especially Mankind. When I was doing Sanity he was a huge inspiration. I love Mick, I love Mick.”

On Molly Holly: “Molly Holly is fantastic. When I was watching WWE when I was 10 years old, I was watching Lita, Trish Stratus, I was watching Molly. One of my favorite matches I ever saw was on Sunday Night Heat and Jacqueline, Hall of Famers. And knowing she had this Mighty Molly character when she was paired with the Hurricane. And having the Hurricane backstage is absolutely fantastic. That’s someone’s brain who I’ve been able to pick and who has been supportive in my corner, the Hurricane. And Molly is so supportive too and she came on board recently, I’m just so excited to work with both of them.”

On her goals: “WrestleMania. WrestleMania, a championship match at WrestleMania… [I won the] Money In The Bank, won the Raw Women’s Championship a day later. It just feels incredible. For me, I’m living the dream. A WrestleMania championship match, here I come! Hopefully [laughs].”