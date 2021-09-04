Nikki Ash & Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya & Tamina Set for WWE Raw

– WWE has confirmed another matchup for Monday’s edition of Raw in Miami, Florida. The growing lineup will now feature women’s tag champs Natalya and Tamina taking on former Raw champs Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH in a non-title bout. You can see the announcement below:

Here’s the updated lineup for Monday’s episode of Raw:

* Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Nia Jax

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Winner will receive US title shot against Damian Priest at Extreme Rules)

* WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

* Seven-Team Tag Team Turmoil Match to determine RK-Bro’s next challenger

* Natalya & Tamina vs. Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley