Nikki ASH Reveals When She Found Out She Was Winning WWE MITB & RAW Women’s Title
September 3, 2021 | Posted by
Nikki A.S.H. captured the women’s WWE Money in the Bank briefcase back in July, then proceeded to cash in her contract opportunity the following night to become the RAW Women’s Champion. She recently spoke to Fightful Select and discussed when she found out about the two big moments in her career.
According to Fightful, Nikki noted that she was told the afternoon of Money in the Bank that she’d be winning the match and title opportunity. After her victory, she wasn’t told of any plans for her to actually win the championship.
However, the next afternoon at RAW, she was then told she’d be winning the title.
Nikki went on to lose the title to Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match involving Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam.
