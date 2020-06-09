WWE News: Nikki Bella Shows Off 32 Week Baby Bump, Street Profits Set for The Bump

– Nikki Bella posted a video on Instagram today showing off her baby bump at 32 weeks and promoting that she and Artem Chigvintsev will reveal the gender of the baby this Thursday on Total Bellas. The synopsis for the episode is below.

“Babies On Board: Nicole and Brie’s dual pregnancies bring changes for the whole family; Nicole and Artem plan a gender reveal party, but Brie and Bryan disagree on whether or not to find out the gender of their baby; Nicole deals with her commitment issues.”

– WWE has announced Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for tomorrow’s The Bump.