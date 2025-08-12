Nikki Bella Addresses Viral Prom Pose Photo

– During a recent edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, WWE Superstar Nikki Bella addressed a viral photo she took with a fan during SummerSlam Weekend, where it was a prom pose type photo. According to Bella, she didn’t feel the photo ever felt inappropriate when it happened. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nikki Bella on the viral image: “I do feel like, from now on, there is gonna have to be a ‘no prom pose’ rule, after this photo. I will say, he had an incredible story. He asked vey politely about doing a prom photo. I have done it a bunch. I didn’t feel anything…it wasn’t like…it never felt inappropriate. It didn’t feel like what the photo looks like. I think that was his posture. I feel like it was his posture. My pants were kind of baggy and stuck out. You know how sometimes photos get distorted? I honestly feel like that’s what (happened).”

On it never feeling inappropriate: “I would be honest and I would literally go straight to my rep, ‘Hey, that was really inappropriate, I felt stuff.’ I didn’t have that, at all. Unless I’m getting played, but he had a very sweet story. He’s watched us from day one. He was very sweet. I saw the page had like 1000 comments and I was like, ‘I’m not even going to get involved in this.’ When I saw the photo, I had to go back and be like, ‘Did I ever feel like I was treated inappropriately? Did I feel anything?’ I would have spoken up. That photo is more distorted than it actually was. That can kind of happen. I feel like now, after that, lesson learned. I do prom photos a lot with people and now it’s going to be a no,” she said.

You can view the viral image of the fan and Nikki Bella below: