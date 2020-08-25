wrestling / News
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Not Yet Legally Married, GMA Promo Made a Mistake
August 25, 2020 | Posted by
– TMZ reports that Nikki Bella and her fiance, Artem Chigvinstev, aren’t married yet despite a recent promo advertising Artem’s return to Dancing With the Stars referring to Nikki as his “wife.” The promo clip aired on Good Morning America this week, and it reportedly gave fans the impression that Bella and Artem recently got married.
Sources close to the couple later confirmed that Nikki Bella and Artem are not yet legally married. The promo clip calling Nikki his wife was a funny mistake.
As noted, Nikki and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, welcomed their newborn son earlier this month.
