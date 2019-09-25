wrestling / News
Various News: Nikki Bella Answers Her Summer Favorites, EVOLVE 136 Recap Video, Masked Republic Comic One-Shots to Feature Konnan and Rey Mysterio
– Nikki Bella shared her summer favorites in a new video released today on The Bella Twins YouTube channel. She also revealed her most romantic moments of the summer. That video featuring Nikki Bella is available below.
– EVOLVE Wrestling has released a recap video for last weekend’s EVOLVE 136 event. You can check out that recap video below.
– Masked Republic announced The Luchaverse comic one-shots that will feature Rey Mysterio, Konnan, Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix, and more. You can check out the full press release on the comic one-shots from Chido Comics below:
Masked Republic’s The Luchaverse One-Shots Collection Out Now From Chido Comics
Lucha libre icons and superstars Rey Mysterio, Konnan, Tinieblas Jr., Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix, Solar and Super Astro star in the epic new story world now in trade paperback and hardcover editions.
September 25, 2019 – San Diego, CA
It kicked off last year at San Diego Comic Con with the release of The Luchaverse: Rey Mysterio and what Rolling Stone heralded as one of the “25 Best Things We Saw At SDCC.” With a nod to the classic lucha libre comics of the mid-20th century and a style and global appeal all of it’s own, Masked Republic introduced it’s first of five series which would lay the groundwork for a truly original story world.
The Luchaverse: Rey Mysterio was followed by the smash-hit Lucha Brothers, Tinienblas Jr., Solar & Super Astro – Los Cadetes del Espacio and Konnan & The Ambassadors. Now, all five of the Luchaverse prelude arc one-shots have been collected into stunning 120 page paperback and hardcover editions. The collection also includes a “Concept Art and Cover Gallery” and an introduction by Adventures of Superman and Marvel Knights: Hulk writer Joe Keatinge.
Said Mark Russel, writer of The Snagglepuss Chronicles (DC), The Wonder Twins (DC) and Red Sonja (Dynamite) of the story world, “The Luchaverse is a nutty place where wrestlers square off against demons, yetis, and robots. And yet, it has the soul of a family drama. Drop me off in The Luchaverse any time!”
Created by Masked Republic’s Ruben Zamora and Kevin Kleinrock and Chido Comic’s Ivan Plaza and Marco Lopez, each one-shot had a dedicated art team of its own which brought the talents of Ben Harvey, Javier Caba, Diego Simone, Alessandro Micelli and Puis Calzada to the universe. Limited edition variant covers, now collected in the gallery, included works by famed Mexican muralist and sculptor Miguel Valverde Castillo and Mexican lucha libre poster artist Portaveritas.
Mark Waid (Avengers, Daredevil, Kingdom Come) said of The Luchaverse, “I love to see creators working on books that are clearly passion projects. I love it even more when they’re this good.”
The Masked Republic Luchaverse: The Complete One Shot Collection is available now at TheLuchaverse.com and ChidoComics.com and select comic book shops in the U.S. Single issues remain available at TheLuchaverse.com.
