Nikki Bella Apologizes For Comments She Made About Chyna In 2013

A video resurfaced over the weekend from 2013, in which The Bella Twins appeared on E!’s Fashion Police and made insulting comments about Chyna. In the clip, the two are with host Joan Rivers and mock the Ninth Wonder of the World, with Nikki questioning if she is a man or a woman. The video popping up back up had many wrestling fans criticizing the pair. In a post on Twitter, Nikki Bella apologized for the comments she made.

She wrote: “I want to sincerely apologize for a comment I made over 8 years ago on Fashion Police. I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29 year old self, who offended Chyna and in turn, hurt her family and others. I wish I could take it back. Please learn from me, it’s not worth hurting someone’s feelings for a meaningless laugh. Chyna will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities for women in wrestling that exist today. Thank you Chyna!”