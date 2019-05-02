Carmella and Nikki Bella Deny Rumors That Carmella Dated John Cena

– During the most recent episode of The Belal Twins podcast, Nikki Bella spoke with WWE Superstar Carmella, who asked Carmella about rumors of her having a romantic relationship with Nikki Bella’s ex-boyfriend, John Cena. Below are some highlights (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Around a year ago, a rumor emerged from Bodyslam.net that John Cena was allegedly dating a member of the cast of Total Divas. It was speculated that Carmella could’ve been the unidentified person in the rumors, since she joined the Total Divas cast in 2017.

Carmella on the rumors of her dating John Cena: “That is the most insane rumor. At the time that’s when I had broken up with my ex. Because John lives in Tampa and I lived in Tampa, apparently he was seen out at a bar or something so people just assumed, ‘Oh, Carmella lives in Tampa, she must have been at that same bar.’ It was so insane!”

Nikki Bella on not approaching Carmella about the John Cena story: “John and I were still talking at that point. We even talked about the rumors everywhere. He was like, ‘I don’t know [where that came from]’.”

Carmella on hearing rumors after she won the Smackdown women’s title after WrestleMania 34: “I felt a little sliver to what you must have felt like the last six years of your career.”

Nikki Bella on her accomplishments being credited or linked to John Cena when they were dating: “Anything that was earned on my own had to be linked to him. I did it on my own! When I saw that, I was like, ‘Don’t take away [Carmella’s] moment for finally becoming a champion. That girl has worked so damn hard, I was there, I had seen it So everyone, no, Carmella and Cena did not date. The rumor is officially killed.”